Marlins Face Low-Stakes Arbitration Decisions Heading into Offseason
The Miami Marlins saw some improvement in 2025 under team president Peter Bendix and manager Clayton McCullough. The Marlins won 79 games and have incredible payroll flexibility going into the 2026 season, in part because they have so few players in salary arbitration.
The Marlins don’t face many costly decisions, if the projections at MLB Trade Rumors are any indication. Teams have until mid-January to settle on a deal before 2026 to avoid arbitration, which requires a hearing in front of an independent arbiter to determine salary for the 2026 season.
Part of the reason the Marlins don’t face huge decisions in arbitration was the decision to sign pitcher Sandy Alcantara to a five-year, $56 million deal before the 2022 season, which took care of his arbitration seasons. He would be a free agent with six years of service time had he not signed the deal. He will make $17.3 million in 2026. The seven Marlins up for arbitration likely won’t make that combined in 2026.
Miami Marlins 2026 Salary Arbitration
Players with at least three years of service time and no more than six years of service time are eligible for arbitration. Some players with less than three years are eligible based on certain criteria (usually called Super 2 players). Typically, eligible players and teams settle before a hearing. If there is no deal before the deadline, then the two sides exchange salary demands and go to a hearing. Any time before that hearing a settlement can be reached.
If MLBTR is right about its projections, then the Marlins will only have to pay seven arbitration-eligible players around $13 million, led by pitcher Edward Cabrera.
The right-hander put together a solid 2024 in Miami, as he went 8-7 with a 3.35 ERA. In many ways, it was a career year for the 27-year-old including 150 strikeouts and 137.2 innings pitched. He’s emerged as a quality complement to Alcantara. With just three years of service time, he’s projected for a deal worth $3.7 million.
The only other player projected to make $2 million or more in 2026 is another pitcher, Anthony Bender. The 30-year-old right-hander ended the season on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right tibia. The reliever 3-5 with a 2.16 ERA in 51 appearances, with four saves. He’s due a projected $2.3 million per MLBTR.
The other five arbitration-eligible players and their projected salaries include pitcher Calvin Faucher at $1.9 million, pitcher Braxton Garrett at $1.53 million, pitcher Ryan Weathers at $1.5 million, pitcher Max Meyer at $1.3 million and pitcher Andrew Nardi at $800,000.