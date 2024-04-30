Marlins Have Prime Opportunity to Win a Series Against Hapless Rockies
The Miami Marlins have a great chance to win their first series of the season.
The Colorado Rockies are in town, who like Miami, have had an atrocious start to the season: 7-21 and last place in the NL West. It’s the stoppable force meeting the movable object.
And the pitching matchup, like these two teams, leaves something to be desired: It’s Rockies righty Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.68 ERA) vs Sixto Sánchez (0-1, 7.20 ERA).
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, April 30th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
2B Luis Arraez
DH Bryan De La Cruz
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
3B Emmanuel Rivera
LF Nick Gordon
SS Vidál Bruján
C Christian Bethancourt
Sánchez is making his second start of the year, again in a quasi-opener capacity. He went 2.2 innings against Atlanta last time out, allowing three runs on five hits and throwing 59 pitches (38 strikes). It’ll be interesting to see what kind of depth he can give Miami tonight, as he’s not thrown since that outing.
Here's Colorado’s lineup:
SS Ezequiel Tovar
CF Brenton Doyle
3B Ryan McMahon
C Elias Días
RF Charlie Blackmon
2B Brendan Rogers
1B Elehuris Montero
LF Jordan Beck
DH Sean Bouchard
The 27-year-old Feltner is 1-2 with a 5.68 ERA in his five starts, allowing 34 hits and walking ten in his 25.1 innings. He’s already given up four homers on the year and is coming off of his shortest outing of the season, a four-inning start against San Diego where he gave up four runs on ten hits and two walks in a no-decision.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, April 30th
Today's series opener is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET and the roof of loanDepot Park is closed. There’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast this afternoon is on Bally Sports Florida and the Rockies are on Rockies.TV, available through MLB.tv. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Rockies are on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM.