Marlins Attempt To Secure First Divisional Sweep of Season Versus Mets
The Miami Marlins are looking for a sweep today.
Fresh off of a series win over the Detroit Tigers, Miami’s taken the first two games of their series with the New York Mets behind a dominant pitching effort in game one and a 10th-inning rally punctuated by Otto Lopez’s first career walkoff in game two.
Miami’s looking to get just their second sweep of the season this afternoon. They’ll send Sixto Sánchez (0-1, 5.96) to the mound against Mets lefty Sean Manaea (2-1, 3.05)
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and New York Mets on Sunday, May 19th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
LF Bryan De La Cruz
DH Josh Bell
1B Jake Burger
3B Emmanuel Rivera
2B Otto Lopez
RF Dane Myers
SS Vidál Bruján
C Christian Bethancourt
Sánchez continues to try and build up as a starter, with each outing going longer than the last. He allowed three runs his last time out, but no earned runs, lowering his ERA a bit further and providing hope that he can make it at least five this time out. He’s never faced the Mets and no New York hitter has an at-bat off of him.
Here is the Mets lineup:
SS Francisco Lindor
1B Pete Alonso
DH Brandon Nimmo
RF DJ Stewart
LF Tyrone Taylor
3B Brett Baty
2B Jeff McNeil
CF Harrison Bader
C Omar Narváez
Manaea’s facing the Marlins for the third time as a starter, hoping for some better results: He’s 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in the first two outings. There’s not a lot of experience on Miami’s roster against him, but what there is is pretty good: catcher Nick Fortes is 2-2, both homers, while infielder Emmanuel Rivera is 2-3 with a homer.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and New York Mets on Sunday, May 19th
This afternoon’s series finale is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Mets are on WPIX. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Mets are on WCBS 880 & WINS 92.3 FM HD2.