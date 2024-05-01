Miami Marlins Attempt to Win Series Early on Wednesday versus Rockies
The Miami Marlins had themselves quite the game yesterday.
After getting out to an early 5-0 deficit after the top of the first, Miami stormed back with five runs in the bottom of the 9th to tie it up and walked it off in extras. It’s the first time in MLB history that five runs or more have scored in the top of the 1st and the bottom of the 9th (or later) with no runs being scored in between those two half-innings.
And so Miami’s in position to potentially pick up their first series win tonight in game two of the series. The Marlins are sending Roddery Muñoz, who was called back up this morning, out there for his second career MLB start, with Colorado matching with veteran Dakota Hudson.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, May 1st
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
2B Luis Arraez
DH Bryan De La Cruz
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
LF Nick Gordon
3B Emmanuel Rivera
SS Vidál Bruján
C Christian Bethancourt
Muñoz got his first game of action in the April 20th doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, serving as the designated 27th man for the day. He started game two, allowing two runs on two hits (both solo homers) with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Here's Colorado’s lineup:
SS Ezequiel Tovar
CF Brenton Doyle
3B Ryan McMahon
C Elias Días
DH Charlie Blackmon
2B Brendan Rogers
1B Elehuris Montero
LF Jordan Beck
RF Sean Bouchard
The 29-year-old Hudson is 0-4 with a 6.57 ERA in his five starts, allowing twenty-one runs (eighteen earned) on twenty-nine hits in 24.2 innings. He’s given up three homers and walked fifteen to only sixteen strikeouts. Hudson’s lacking in experience against a majority of this roster with the exception of DH/1B Josh Bell, who is 6-13 with two RBIs and a 1.231 OPS in his career off of the righty.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, May 1st
Today's middle game of the series is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET and the roof of loanDepot Park is closed. There’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast this afternoon is on Bally Sports Florida and the Rockies are on Rockies.TV, available through MLB.tv. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Rockies are on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM.