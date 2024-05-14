Marlins Look For Better Late Game Luck Tonight in Detroit
The Miami Marlins arguably should have won last night.
Thanks to a well-timed Otto Lopez homer in the 8th inning, the Marlins were up 5-3 entering the 8th inning...but the Detroit Tigers got to the Miami bullpen, putting up three runs on reliever Anthony Maldonado to come back and seal the 6-5 victory. It spoiled an okay start from Sixto Sánchez, who has worked so hard to get back to MLB, as well as spoiling a good offensive day from Nick Gordon, who went 3-4.
Miami’s sending lefty Ryan Weathers (2-4, 4.54 ERA) to the mound tonight, looking to even the series, while Detroit’s countering with Reese Olson (0-4, 2.52).
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, May 14th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Bryan De La Cruz
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
2B Otto Lopez
LF Nick Gordon
SS Vidál Bruján
3B Tristan Gray
C Nick Fortes
Weathers is coming off of a stretch of quality starts, going six innings with three runs allowed in losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Oakland Athletics. He’s never faced Detroit as a starter, but has a little experience with a few of the Tigers hitters: SS Javier Báez and outfielder Mark Canha are both 0-1, while catcher Carson Kelly is 1-2 and infielder Zack McKinstry is 1-1.
Here is the Tigers lineup:
CF Matt Vierling
2B Andy Ibáñez
LF Mark Canha
DH Riley Greene
1B Spencer Torkelson
3B Gio Urshela
RF Wenceel Pérez
SS Javier Báez
C Jake Rogers
Olson’s had some tough luck so far this season - he’s allowed two or less earned runs in six of his seven starts and yet has still to get a win due to getting an average of 2.35 runs of support in his outings. He has one career start against the Marlins, coming in July of last season, where he allowed four runs on eight hits in six innings but once again took a no-decision (Miami won 6-5 thanks to two runs in the 8th inning). Not a lot of track record here for Marlins hitters, but Bryan De La Cruz took him deep and went 2-3 in that July matchup.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, May 14th
This evening’s matchup is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Tigers are on Bally Sports Detroit. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Tigers are on 97.1 The Ticket.