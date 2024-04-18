Athletics Ace Floated As Possible Trade Candidate For Surprising Mets
The New York Mets could some make noise this season.
New York is one of the hottest teams in baseball and has won 10 of its last 13 games after a tough start to the 2024 campaign. The Mets have found success mainly from strong pitching as the offense hasn't quite lived up to expectations yet.
The Mets already are on a hot streak without a strong offense but when it ultimately starts to click, they certainly could compete for a postseason spot and possibly even make a deep run.
If the Mets still are finding success around the trade deadline, it wouldn't be too surprising to see them be buyers, unlike last season. The Mets were one of the biggest sellers in baseball and traded away Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.
New York already seems like a much different team and if the club does end up buying, one player who has been floated as a possible option is Oakland Athletics All-Star Paul Blackburn, according to Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"Ideal Landing Spots: (Baltimore Orioles), (New York Yankees), (Cleveland Guardians), (Detroit Tigers), (Atlanta Braves), Mets, (Milwaukee Brewers), and (San Francisco Giants)," Kelly said. "Paul Blackburn was an All-Star in 2022 because every team gets one, but despite all the turmoil that's surrounding the Oakland Athletics, he's been one of the best pitchers in baseball in the early going of 2024.
"That doesn't mean a team should trade for the 30-year-old expecting an impact like the Brewers got from CC Sabathia in 2008. But if you need an arm to help improve the back end of your rotation to assure you make it to the playoffs, Blackburn fits that bill."
Kelly compiled a list of the top possible trade candidates and listed possible options for each player. The Mets were mentioned with Blackburn and it isn't hard to see why. He has shined so far this season with Oakland and has a 1.08 ERA and an 18-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in four starts.
New York has improved the club by not making massive, splashy investments but instead focusing on cheaper options with high upside. Blackburn fits this description and could be an intriguing option.
More MLB: Mets Seen As 'Contenders' After Red-Hot Streak According To Insider