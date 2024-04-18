Mets Seen As 'Contenders' After Red-Hot Streak According To Insider
The New York Mets could end up surprising some people.
New York chose not to make a massive, splashy investment this past offseason and instead chose to take chances on players looking to bounce-back with high upside on cheaper deals.
The Mets struggled out of the gate, but have hard arguably the toughest early-season schedule in baseball. After a slow start, the team has completely turned things around and currently is in third place in the National League East with a 10-8 record.
New York has won six of its last eight games and one of the biggest reasons why is because of its stellar starting rotation. The Mets made a specific effort to boost the rotation this past offseason and it has paid off as three of the club's five starters have an ERA of 3.05 or lower.
The Mets' offense hasn't been as expected so far but likely will see improvements soon. If the rotation can continue to thrive, New York certainly could compete for a postseason spot. They have been so impressive that the New York Post's Jon Heyman even claimed that the club could be a World Series contender this season.
"I think they are a contender," Heyman said. "That's what David Stearns said at the beginning of the year in Spring Training and I think that he's absolutely right about that and they are a contender. I think that they will be if not at .500, a little above .500. That's where they are at right now. "
New York started the season 0-5 and is 10-3 over the last 13 games. The Mets have been hot and still have some reinforcements coming back soon who will help out.
Don't sleep on the Mets.
