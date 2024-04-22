Ex-Phillies, Marlins Slugger Could Be Option For Mets To Bolster Depth
The New York Mets could use some help at catcher right now.
New York recently received some unfortunate news as rising star catcher Francisco Álvarez suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb. The Mets will be without the services of Álvarez until at least June due to the injury.
Omar Narváez and D.J. Stewart likely will see a lot of time filling in for Álvarez but it could also make sense to add a little more veteran depth. One player who fits this description and could be of some help to the Mets is veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro.
The 30-year-old currently is available in free agency and could be an option to add depth at the minor league level just in case more injuries pop up. Alfaro began his big league career as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2016 and spent the first three seasons of his career with the club.
Since leaving the Phillies, he has spent time at the big-league level with the Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, and Boston Red Sox. Alfaro may not have the biggest name, but he has eight years of big-league experience and could provide more depth with upside to the Mets.
New York has been surprising this season. The Mets struggled out of the gate but have turned things around since. Losing Álvarez is a massive blow, but the club can still be alright. Narváez and Stewart can hold their own but adding a little more insurance wouldn't hurt.
