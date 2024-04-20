Mets Could Look To Sign Two-Time All-Star Looking For Next Opportunity
The New York Mets' starting rotation has been impressive so far this season but it could never hurt to add more veteran depth at the minor league level.
New York hasn't been at full strength this season and already made a depth signing this season so it wouldn't be too surprising to see the club look to add a little more help.
If the Mets want to add more veteran depth, another option that could make a lot of sense is two-time All-Star Johnny Cueto. He still is available and reportedly is looking for another opportunity, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Johnny Cueto hopes to keep pitching and is drawing interest," Heyman said.
Cueto is 38 years old and is nearing the end of his career, but he could still be a solid option on a minor-league deal. He struggled last season with the Miami Marlins in 13 appearances but was steady in 2022. He had a 3.35 ERA in 25 appearances in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox.
The veteran hurler could likely be signed to a cheap, minor league deal at this point in the season and if he were to impress, get called up to fill in if other injuries pop up. If he were to struggle in the minors, it wouldn't impact the big league team in any way.
New York already has made one veteran depth signing this season, so why not make one more? The Mets have been red-hot lately and are loaded with talent. It could never hurt to add a little more veteran depth.
