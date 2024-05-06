Mets All-Star 'Felt Great' After Recent Bullpen Showing Return Could Be Near
The New York Mets could get a major boost in the near future.
New York has had an up-and-down start to the 2024 campaign but has shown some flashes. The Mets are loaded with talent but have been inconsistent so far this season. New York's starting rotation has taken a step forward this season but the offense hasn't clicked yet.
Hopefully, the offense will get back on track soon but the starting rotation could get even better soon. New York hasn't had ace Kodai Senga available for a single game yet this season due to a shoulder injury but he's making progress in his recovery.
Senga recently threw a live batting practice and reportedly "felt great" afterward, according to SNY's Alex Smith.
"Mets ace Kodai Senga 'felt great' coming out of his most recent live batting practice session, according to skipper Carlos Mendoza, and now there's a chance that his next step could be a rehab assignment," Smith said. "Senga threw his latest live BP session on Saturday, going through two simulated innings, while sitting in between to mimic game action.
"According to Mendoza, the Mets will 'see how he responds in the next few days,' before deciding whether to have the right-hander throw another live BP session or progress to a rehab assignment. Senga is eligible to return from the (Injured List) on May 27, and president of baseball operations David Stearns has said that the Mets expect him back around that time."
If he can return to the Mets toward the end of May, the perception around the club certainly could change.
