Marlins Already Have Swung One Major Trade; Could Mets Call About Another?
The New York Mets have surprised some people after a rough start to the 2024 season.
New York currently is 16-16 on the season, but even that is a surprise after starting the campaign 0-5. The Mets still have plenty of room for growth but there are reasons to have hope about the club.
The Mets are loaded with talent throughout the roster. New York didn't make many splashy, expensive additions this past offseason, but the club did improve the roster through free agency. Luis Severino and Sean Manaea both have been great additions to the starting rotation and the club is in a better spot.
New York should be looking for ways to add to the roster rather than subtracting because it has a chance to compete for a playoff spot. One team the Mets should consider calling is the Miami Marlins.
The 2024 campaign has been a disaster for the Marlins and they already have started making trades signalling an attempted rebuild. Miami surprisingly traded All-Star infielder Luis Arráez to the San Diego Padres on Friday and it wouldn't be surprising to see more moves on the horizon.
One player the Mets should consider pursuing is starter Jesús Luzardo. He currently is injured, but he is the Marlins' top trade candidate and could be a big help for the Mets' rotation.
If he is able to get healthy, he is the type of pitcher New York could add to bolster the front of the rotation for years to come. Maybe his injury will lower his price tag. New York at least should give the Marlins a call.
