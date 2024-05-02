Mets Could Keep Superstar Despite Trade Speculation According To Insider
There has been plenty of speculation swirling around about the New York Mets so far this season.
New York struggled out of the gate but has looked much better over the last few weeks. The Mets started the season 0-5 but have won 15 of their last 25 games since. Overall, the Mets are 15-15 on the season but there is reason for hope.
The Mets are loaded with talent and could be a postseason team this year if things go their way. While this is the case, if the Mets aren't in contention around the trade deadline, speculation likely will significantly increase about the possibility of a trade involving first baseman Pete Alonso.
While this is the case, the New York Post's Jon Heyman is "selling" the idea of a trade and believes Alonso will remain with the Mets at least through the end of the 2024 season.
"I'm not going to rule it out," Heyman said. "I'm going to sell and say that they are going to hang on to Pete. The conventional wisdom out there is that it's going to be tough for the owner Steve Cohen. He certainly wants to be popular. I saw a poll where 70 percent of fans like him so he is very, very popular understandably so. They have the highest payroll in baseball once again this year so he is trying hard so it's going to be hard for him to cut pay with Pete Alonso."
Alonso has been in trade rumors over the last year but it sounds like he could stick around for the rest of the season at least.
