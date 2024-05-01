Ex-Mets Outfielder Reportedly Signs With Angels To Replace Mike Trout
The Los Angeles Angels got some devastating news on Tuesday.
Los Angeles has had a rough start to the 2024 season but star center fielder Mike Trout certainly has been a bright spot. Trout is one of the best players in baseball and currently is leading the league with 10 home runs.
It will be a while until he can launch his next one, though, as he suffered a torn meniscus and is out indefinitely. In response, the Angels reportedly signed former New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar to a big-league deal, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"The Angels have signed outfielder Kevin Pillar to a one-year contract," Murray said.
Pillar has been a journeyman throughout his big league career and likely will see a lot of time in center field now with Trout out. He spent the 2021 season with the Mets and was solid with 15 home runs, 47 RBIs, and a .231/.277/.415 slash line.
The 35-year-old has spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago White Sox throughout his 12-year big league career.
Pillar began the 2024 season with the White Sox, appeared in 17 games, and struggled offensively before being designated for assignment and eventually entering free agency.
Hopefully, Pillar can get back on track and help the Angels out while they await the return of Trout. Los Angeles currently is in fourth place in the American League West with a disappointing 11-19 record.
