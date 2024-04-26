Mets DFA Versatile Infielder To Make Room For Star Slugger J.D. Martinez
The New York Mets will have one of their top players in the lineup on Friday night.
New York made a major move this past offseason by signing six-time All-Star J.D. Martinez but he hasn't appeared in a game yet because he signed late. The Mets signed Martinez on March 23 and he has had to build up his swing in the minor leagues.
Martinez appeared in five games at the minor league level and collected six hits and slashed .316/.381/.421 and now will be able to bring his slugging ways to New York.
To make room on the roster the Mets designated utility man Zack Short for assignment, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.
"Roster move: to clear space for J.D. Martinez, the Mets designated Zack Short for assignment," DiComo said. "D.J. Stewart will stick around, which makes sense: Martinez isn't ready to play every single game, so Stewart can still draw some (designated hitter) starts here and there."
Short appeared in 10 games with the Mets this season and saw time at second base, shortstop, third base, and designated hitter in the small sample size. The 28-year-old struggled to get going offensively and .111/.273/.111 while collecting just one base hit.
Now that he has been designated for assignment clubs will have one week to place a waiver claim on him and if one were to do so they would need to place him on the 40-man roster. If a team doesn't claim him, he could be transferred to the minor leagues or possibly enter free agency.
