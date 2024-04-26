Ex-Mets Hurler Lands With Yankees After Surprising Stint With Club
One former member of the New York Mets now calls the New York Yankees home.
Former Mets pitcher Michael Tonkin has had a roller coaster of a season so far and it continued on Thursday as he was claimed off waivers by the Yankees, according to SNY's Andy Martino.
"Michael Tonkin to Yankees on a waiver claim," Martino said.
Tonkin already has spent now with three different clubs this season. The veteran hurler signed with the Mets ahead of the 2024 season and made just three appearances before being designated for assignment. He quickly was traded to the Minnesota Twins for cash considerations.
He didn't stick with Minnesota, though, and appeared in just one game before being designated for assignment. The Mets picked him back up and he made two more appearances before being designated once again.
The Yankees now will attempt to integrate him into their bullpen. It's unclear exactly what role he will play or if he will see any time in the minor leagues, but he needs to be added to the club's 40-man roster due to being claimed off waivers.
Tonkin was selected in the 30th round of the 2008 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Twins and eventually made his big league debut with the club in 2013. He spent the first five years of his career with the Minnesota and has bounced around since between leagues overseas, the Atlanta Braves, Mets, Twins, and now the Yankees.
Hopefully, he can shine and solidify a role in the big leagues with New York.
