Mets Elite Prospect Reportedly Will Miss Another Month Due To Injury
One of the New York Mets' top prospects currently is dealing with an unfortunate injury.
Mets No. 2 prospect Drew Gilbert possibly could see some time with the big league club later on this season but currently is out as he deals with a hamstring strain. He will have to wait a little bit until he can get back on the field and reportedly will miss at least another four weeks, according to The Athletic's Tim Britton.
"Minor-league outfielder Drew Gilbert is expected to miss about four more weeks as he recovers from a hamstring strain," Britton said.
Gilbert began the 2024 season with the Triple-A Syracuse and appeared in just seven games before injuring his hamstring. The young outfielder launched a home run, drove in one run, and slashed .240/.321/.360 before injuring his hamstring,
New York acquired Gilbert in a trade with the Houston Astros last season in exchange for star pitcher Justin Verlander. He quickly earned a top spot on the Mets' prospects ranking and currently is the club's No. 2 prospect.
He's projected to make his big league debut this season, but hopefully, he is able to actually return on schedule to not alter the timeline. Gilbert is an extremely promising young player and slashed .289/.381/.487 last season in 116 total games played to go along with 18 home runs, 59 RBIs, 26 doubles, and 12 stolen bases.
It's unfortunate that he has had to deal with an injury this early in the season, but it's positive that he should be back in the not-so-distant future.
