Mets Linked To Dodgers All-Star As Possible Option To Upgrade Rotation
The New York Mets could surprise some people this season but likely are a season away from truly competing for a World Series title barring a massive trade.
New York is loaded with talent and has been impressive so far but still aren't considered one of the very top teams in the league. The Mets opted for smaller deals in free agency this past offseason with this in mind but the checkbook likely will open right back up next offseason.
The Mets have a lot of talent and are just a few pieces away from competing with the league's best. Landing a top-of-the-rotation hurler should be at the front of the organization's mind.
There are sure to be some interesting ones available next offseason and one player who has been floated as a possible option is Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler, according to ESPN's Bradford Doolittle.
"When that infrastructure is fully established, the real fun begins," Doolittle said. "When we start to contemplate a 2025 version of the fully operational, Stearns-led Mets, it is one that will have flexibility under even the lowest tax threshold to seize any opportunity that arises -- for instance, impact stars such as Juan Soto, Roki Sasaki, Walker Buehler, and (Corbin Burnes)."
Buehler has dealt with injuries over the past few seasons but is nearing a return. The 29-year-old is a two-time All-Star and was one of the top pitchers in the National League before suffering his elbow injury. If he's healthy and looks good in his return, he could be an intriguing option for the Mets next offseason.
