Mets Reportedly Sign Ex-Brewers, Rays Utility Man To Bolster Depth
It never hurts to add veteran depth to minor-league deals.
The New York Mets reportedly did just that on Tuesday as the club signed former Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays utility man to a minor league contract, according to Metsmerized Online's Mike Mayer.
"Mets have signed former Brewer Mike Brosseau to a minor league deal," Mayer said. "He has played (shortstop), (second baseman), (third baseman), (first baseman), (right field), (left field), and has even pitched 10 times in the majors. The 30-year-old has a career .741 OPS and a 2.79 ERA in (Major League Baseball)."
Brosseau has appeared in 241 games throughout his big league career so far across parts of five seasons. He hasn't appeared in a game yet this season, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see him do so at some point with New York.
The 30-year-old signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals ahead of the 2024 campaign but was released after just nine games in the minors. He now will look to work his way back up to the big leagues in the Mets organization.
In five seasons at the big league level, Brosseau slashed .242/.313/.428 with 26 home runs and 77 RBIs. He likely won't play a large role with the Mets, but it doesn't hurt to add more depth just in case injuries continue to pop up left and right.
New York has been surprising to begin the season and it's interesting that it's continuing to find ways to add more depth.
