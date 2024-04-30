Mets Linked To Astros Superstar In Possible Major Move To Boost Offense
The New York Mets were linked to a handful of superstars this past offseason but decided against making massive investments.
New York's payroll is expected to be in a much better place at the end of the 2024 season and therefore it wouldn't be too surprising to see the Mets take another shot at star next offseason.
If the Mets do decide to make a play for a superstar in free agency, one player who has been mentioned as a possible option is Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman by MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald.
"Perhaps Bregman can finish the season strong and the market conditions will eventually work in his favor," McDonald said. "This past offseason, it seems like factors such as dwindling TV revenue and the competitive balance tax had negative impacts on free agents. It’s possible to imagine a correction this winter.
"Perhaps the Mets will be looking to get more aggressive after being relatively quiet. Maybe the new owner of the (Baltimore Orioles) looks to make a headline-grabbing deal. Maybe the (Boston Red Sox) come out swinging after some positive player development in 2024."
Bregman could make a lot of sense for the Mets. New York was linked to multiple free-agent third basemen this past offseason but opted against making a big signing. The Mets have rolled with Brett Baty at third base and he's done a great job so far. It's uncertain if the Mets will want to add someone new or continue to give a large role to Baty.
If the Mets do decide to consider an addition at third base, Bregman would be the perfect option.
