Calvin Ziegler to reportedly undergo Tommy John surgery
New York Mets pitching prospect Calvin Ziegler will require Tommy John surgery on his elbow and miss the remainder of the 2024 season, according to Michael Mayer of Metsmerized Online.
The Brooklyn Cyclones, New York’s High-A affiliate, placed Ziegler on its full-season injured list Wednesday. Ziegler was selected by New York in the Second Round – No. 46 overall pick – in the 2021 MLB Draft and was ranked No. 22 on the Mets’ 2024 Top Prospect rankings by MLB.com.
Ziegler spent his first two seasons in New York’s farm system with the St. Lucie Mets. In 2022, Ziegler appeared in 16 games, recording 70 strikeouts in 46.2 innings with a 4.44 ERA, but appeared in only one game in 2023 after being placed on the 60-day injured list last April.
The 21-year old right-handed pitcher underwent surgery for bone chips in his elbow last year, and during the rehabilitation process, tore his quad. He was assigned to Brooklyn from St. Lucie by the organization on March 31, with the expectation the elbow and quadricep injuries he battled through last season would remain in the past.
Ziegler’s velocity reached an impressively optimistic 98 MPH this past spring training. He came out hot right out of the gate by allowing just one unearned run, no walks and striking out 13 batters in his first six innings on Coney Island; four scoreless frames in his first start. Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo of The Mets Pod discussed expectations for Ziegler's future with the Mets on SNY.
The flamethrower, born in Kitchener, Canada and drafted out of TNXL Academy (Altamonte Springs, FL), was expected to remain a starter through 2024. Now after needing his second major surgery in as many years, the expectation among prospect enthusiasts and Mets fans is once Ziegler completely rehabs from Tommy John surgery, he may have to settle into a more hybrid role to preserve his elbow as he works his way through the minor leagues.
New York’s pitching depth has been a surprising characteristic during a tale-of-two-stretches 10-8 start, after opening with five consecutive losses. The Mets’ 2.99 bullpen ERA as of April 18 actually leads the National League, with a key contribution from 31-year old RHP Reed Garrett.