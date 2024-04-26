New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The New York Mets return from the west coast and begin a homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Citi Field.
The Mets (13-11) come back having cooled off just a bit in San Francisco, as they lost two out of three games. Even though they’ll be without catcher Francisco Alvarez for at least eight weeks due to thumb surgery, New York remained one of the surprise teams in the Majors through a month of the season.
Since April 11 the Mets are 9-4. New York is 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, with the Philadelphia Phillies two games ahead of them in second place.
The Mets are back in Queens for a week, as they’ll host the Chicago Cubs for a four-game series after the Cardinals leave town. Then, it’s back on the road to head to Tampa Bay and then St. Louis to get May going.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Mets vs. Cardinals
Where: Citi Field, Queens, N.Y.
Friday’s Game
Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
Television: Apple TV+. Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
New York Mets: RHP José Buttó (0-0, 1.65)
St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (1-3, 6.49)
Saturday’s Game
Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Television: Fox. Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2.
Probable pitchers
New York Mets: RHP Adrian Houser (0-2, 7.45)
St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Sonny Gray (2-1, 1.04)
Sunday’s Game
Game Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
Television: SNY. Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2.
Probable pitchers
New York Mets: LHP Jose Quintana (1-2, 4.21)
St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (1-0, 2.81)
Next Two Series
April 29-May 2: vs. Chicago Cubs
May 3-5: at Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Links
Scores | Schedule | Injuries | Transactions | Standings | Odds | Futures