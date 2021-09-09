Aaron Loup Hopes The Mets Re-Sign Him This Winter

Aaron Loup has been the Mets' best reliever this season. And with his contract expiring at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, he is hoping to stick around in Queens.

When the Mets signed Aaron Loup to a one-year, $3 million deal, it was looked at as a solid move.

However, he has gone out there and been the Mets' best and most consistent reliever this season.

With his contract set to expire after the 2021 campaign ends, he is hoping to stick around in Queens beyond this year.

“I am hoping they intend to sign me back,” Loup told Mike Puma of The New York Post on Wednesday.

Loup has been phenomenal for the Mets, posting a 5-0 record, a 1.09 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP in 49.2 innings. And in the second half, he has pretty much been spotless with a 0.42 ERA and .162 opposing batting averaged allowed.

“He is just filthy,” Seth Lugo told The Post. “When he goes in the game everybody knows that everyone is about to get out. I never really paid attention to him before. I saw him pitching a little bit last year in the postseason for the Rays a little bit, but I never realized how good he was until I watched him pitch this year.”

The Mets didn't think he'd be this good either. After an elbow injury limited him to just four appearances in 2019, Loup bounced back as a big piece in the bullpen for the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays last season. Now, he has emerged as a dominant left-handed arm who has the ability to get a big out at any given moment.

Loup has also induced a lot of weak contact, ranking in the 99th percentile in barreled balls, 2.5%, per Baseball Savant.

When the Mets missed out on Brad Hand last offseason, they pivoted to Loup and it has paid off immensely. And ironically, Hand was recently claimed off waivers by the Mets, joining Loup in a deep and talented bullpen.

“This is definitely one of, if not the best bullpen I have been a part of, from start to finish,” Loup said. “It’s been different guys, just not myself, everybody is having good years down there. Everybody has pitched out of big situations at some point, and it’s never the same guy each night, which makes it fun.

“You kind of know as the game goes along, whose spot is going to pitch where at this point, but every night it’s someone different. I have gotten out of big jams, Fama [Jeurys Familia] has gotten out of big jams, Trevor May, Lugo, everybody. Then you add a guy like Brad Hand who has been a three-time All-Star and a closer, it seems like we can do no wrong at this point.”

Last night, Loup was at it again. Despite allowing two hits, he drew a big inning-ending double play to get out of trouble against the Marlins in a tie game.

But this has been the norm for Loup, who has often showcased his magical escape act in big jams.

The Mets will be hoping for more of this, following the season, and for that to happen, they must make sure Loup doesn't get out the door this winter.