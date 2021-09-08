Alonso's Multi-Homer Game Leads Mets Past Marlins In Series Opener

Pete Alonso's multi-homer game led the Mets past the Marlins in their series opener on Tuesday night.

It wasn't all pretty, but the Mets will take it, as they beat the Marlins in the series opener at LoanDepot park by a score of 9-4 on Tuesday night.

The Mets are now 70-69 on the season, but remain four games back in the NL East with 23 games left to play after the Braves beat the Nationals.

Carlos Carrasco was shaky, allowing four runs in five innings, but only one of them was earned, as the Mets committed three errors behind him.

However, the offense provided him with run support, which led to Carrasco's first win as a Met.

Pete Alonso went deep twice in this contest, while driving in three-runs. Alonso slugged his 31st homer of the season, and No. 100 for his career in the top of the first to give the Mets a 2-0 lead. He also became the second fastest player in MLB history to achieve this milestone, doing so in 347 games.

The Mets had one hit through four innings against Edward Cabrera, but built a 4-2 lead, as Cabrera hit back-to-back batters with the bases loaded to force in two more runs.

After the Marlins tied things up, Jonathan Villar reached on an error to give the Mets the lead back in the top of the sixth. And Francisco Lindor made up for his error earlier in the game by ripping a two-run single to extend the score to 7-4.

J.D. Davis provided another run for the Mets in the top of the eighth, as his pinch-hit RBI double increased the lead to 8-4.

In the following inning, Alonso went deep again for his second homer of the night, which gave the Mets a 9-4 lead.

After Edwin Diaz melted down yesterday, the Mets' bullpen had a spotless night, tossing four scoreless innings in relief.