Báez's Return Sparks Mets' Offense In Much-Needed Victory Over Dodgers

The Mets' offense finally broke out in a 7-2 victory over the Dodgers, as Javier Báez's return played an immediate impact.

The Mets finished off a rough seven-game west coast road trip with a 2-5 record, but they did snatch a crucial 7-2 victory over the Dodgers on Sunday to avoid getting swept. And this game featured a number of positives.

Marcus Stroman delivered another strong outing for the Mets, going six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out six and walking two.

His ERA is now down to 2.85 on the season, which is eighth best in the NL. And unlike in the majority of his starts this year, Stroman received the run support he deserved.

The Mets' offense got off to a fast start against Dodgers lefty David Price. And before Stroman even threw his first pitch, the Mets had already built a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, which saw third base coach Gary DiScarcina show some aggression by sending three base runners home to score on close plays. Luckily, these sends all worked out.

Javier Báez had a big day in his first game back from the IL, starting with an RBI double in the top of the first, before he later came racing around to score the second run of the opening inning.

After the Dodgers pulled within a run on Cody Bellinger's two-run single later in the contest, Báez provided a spark in the top of the seventh when he got on base with a hustle double. This extra-base hit ultimately led to a two-out rally, as J.D. Davis gave the Mets some breathing room with a two-run blast to extend their lead to 5-2.

Along with Báez, Davis also had a big day at the plate, with his two-run homer and four RBIs.

In the top of the ninth, the Mets padded their lead, as Shane Greene gave up a single, and hit back-to-back batters to load the bases. And it was Davis again, who drew a walk to force in another run. Following Davis' RBI, Jeff McNeil, who is starting to show signs of coming out of his slump (two doubles in his last two games), drove in the Mets' seventh run with an RBI fielder's choice.

This proved to be all the Mets needed, as Edwin Diaz came in to throw a 1-2-3 scoreless ninth in a non-save situation to secure the win.

The Mets are 61-63 on the season and will head back to New York on a high note. The Amazins' have an off day tomorrow, and star shortstop Francisco Lindor is expected to rejoin them for their series with the Giants.

And after feeling the impact of Báez's return already, the Mets are likely clamoring at the thought of finally getting Lindor back, which will give them a much stronger offensive unit on paper.