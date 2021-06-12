Billy McKinney Scratched from Mets' lineup with Right Knee Soreness

New York Mets outfielder Billy McKinney was scratched from the Mets' lineup on Saturday with right knee soreness. He will be replaced by Mason Williams.

The Mets just can't catch a break when it comes to the injury department.

After ace pitcher Jacob deGrom left Friday night's start with right flexor tendinitis, right fielder Billy McKinney became the latest player to be dealing with an ailment.

With less than an hour to go before the start of their second game of their series with the Padres, the Mets scratched McKinney from the lineup with right knee soreness, per Dave Lennon of Newsday.

While the severity of McKinney's soreness is currently unknown, outfielder Mason Williams will take his place in the lineup today.

Since being claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers last month, McKinney is hitting .302 with 12 RBIs and an 1000 OPS. in 13 games with the Mets.

McKinney, a former first round pick who has bounced around the league, has been a nice surprise for the Mets so far after getting picked up to fill in for an injured Michael Conforto.

And last night, McKinney's impact was felt once more, as he ripped an RBI double for the game's first run on his way to another multi-hit night, his third in the last four contests. His glove has also been making a difference, as he made a great running catch near the right field line in the eighth to save a run on Friday.

With Conforto still a week away from beginning a rehab assignment, the Mets must cross their fingers and hope McKinney's knee soreness doesn't linger, or turn out to be something more serious.