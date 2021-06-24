Sports Illustrated home
Brandon Nimmo Expected To Rejoin Mets Next Week

The Mets are expected to get another big piece of the puzzle back when they hit the road again next week.
Photo by Justin Berl/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Mets' offense scored seven runs on Wednesday night, which was their highest total since June 9. 

They also looked like a whole new animal with the additions of Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto, who recently returned from a six week IL stint.

Well the rich could be getting richer, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse, is expected to rejoin the team sometime on their next road trip, which begins on Monday, per Mike Puma of The New York Post.

Nimmo has been on the IL since May 2 with what was eventually discovered to be a small ligament tear near the base of his left index finger. 

However, the 28-year-old did not receive the proper diagnosis until June 11 when he received a second opinion from a hand specialist in Ohio.

After suffering multiple setbacks along the way, once Nimmo pinpointed the exact issue, he was able to receive the proper treatment, which put him on the fast track towards a return to the big-league club.

In two rehab games for Syracuse, Nimmo has gone 1-for-4 with a walk. His rehab assignment will continue on Thursday night with a double header against the Buffalo Bisons.

The Mets will likely have Nimmo play in a few more minor league games before activating him due to the significant amount of time he has missed. 

Prior to his injury, Nimmo was off to a hot start for the Mets, slashing .318/.430/.439 with a home run and eight RBIs.

