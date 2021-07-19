Carlos Carrasco To Make Rehab Start In Syracuse; Could Re-Join Mets Afterwards

Carlos Carrasco will be making another rehab start on Tuesday, this time at Triple-A for Syracuse. He could potentially re-join the Mets afterwards. The Mets also made a flurry of roster moves on Monday.

Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) is shifting his rehab assignment from Brooklyn to Syracuse.

Carrasco will make his second rehab start, this time in Triple-A, on Tuesday, and could potentially re-join the Mets afterwards, per manager Luis Rojas.

If he does get activated following this outing, it would put him in line to start on Sunday.

The right-hander tossed two scoreless innings for the Cyclones last Thursday, and the plan is for him to throw three innings in Syracuse tomorrow.

According to Rojas, the Mets still want to make sure that his hamstring is 100% ready to go, before he comes back to the club.

Upon his return, Carrasco will likely still need to be stretched out. But regardless, the addition of the 34-year-old will be a huge boost to a thin rotation that just lost their ace Jacob deGrom to the 10-day IL with right forearm tightness.

Roster Moves

In the meantime, the Mets are in need for some length after their bullpen tossed 8.2 innings on Sunday.

As a result, they made a flurry of roster moves, calling up left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda and right-hander Stephen Nogosek on Monday. In order to make room for these two arms, they moved pitcher Corey Oswalt (knee) to the 60-day IL, optioned Travis Blankenhorn back to Triple-A and designated outfielder Johneshwy Fargas for assignment.

With the Mets still in need for a starter tomorrow, they could potentially activate Robert Stock, who is with them in Cincinnati.