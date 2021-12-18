Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ex-Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Expected To Be Found Not Guilty Of Drunk Driving Charge

    Ex-Mets acting general manager Zack Scott is expected to be found not guilty of driving while impaired or intoxicated by alcohol.
    Author:

    The Mets parted ways with acting general manager Zack Scott earlier in the offseason after he was arrested on suspicion of a DWI on Aug. 31.

    Scott's trial began on Dec. 8, and a verdict was set to be made on Dec. 13, however, the ex-GM contracted Covid-19. Despite Scott's request to attend the verdict virtually, as his lawyer Bruce Bendish told Newsday, the judge denied this ask, which pushed back the in-person date to Jan. 6.

    Scott, 44, is facing one of three fates that include: not guilty, guilty of driving while ability impaired by alcohol or guilty of driving while intoxicated. But while Scott's judgement will not come until after the New Year, individuals close to the situation told Inside the Mets that the current belief is that he will be found not guilty of drinking and driving, and is instead likely to receive a lesser charge. 

    During the trial, Bendish argued that Scott didn't fail the standard field sobriety tests. And as seen on the bodycam footage shown during the trial, it did not indicate a person was intoxicated, as White Plains City Court judge Eric Press said. Press went onto note that Scott was basically parked in a lane of traffic when approached by the authorities.

    Although Bendish claimed that Scott was not asleep, but distracted by a cell phone in his lap, the bodycam footage was unable to confirm whether his eyes were closed or looking down.

    "He’s not charged with that [being distracted]," Bendish said. "But that may be what he’s guilty of."

    Read More

    The prosecution's entire case was built off the bodycam footage as well as the testimony of two witnesses, the arresting officer Frank Confalone and sergeant John Guastella, both whom work for the White Plains Police Department.

    These officers testified that Scott's vehicle was stopped at a traffic light for two full cycles. Upon approaching the vehicle, they found Scott asleep behind the wheel, and after getting his attention, they noticed he had glassy eyes, slurred speech and his breath smelled of alcohol. According to Confalone, Scott failed all three sobriety tests.

    Scott ultimately admitted to the police that he was drinking but claimed he had stopped several hours prior, an exchange that was revealed on the bodycam footage. Scott refused to take a chemical test to determine his blood-alcohol concentration, something Press described as a "major thing," with a negative tone behind it.

    Scott was arrested at 4:17 a.m. on Aug. 31 in White Plains, New York, a number of hours after he attended an event at Mets owner Steve Cohen's home in Connecticut. Scott was then placed on administrative leave by the team after pleading not guilty. He was fired in early November and replaced by Billy Eppler shortly thereafter.

    While the Mets opted to let go of Scott, the belief is that the drunk driving charges will not stick when the verdict is reached early next month.

    Mets acting general manager Zack Scott.
    News

    Ex-Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Expected To Be Found Not Guilty Of Drunk Driving Charge

    just now
    Buck Showalter is open to listening if Mets call about their managerial vacancy this offseason.
    News

    Mets Hire Buck Showalter To Be Next Manager

    2 hours ago
    Aug 31, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) runs out a double during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
    News

    What A Brandon Nimmo Extension Might Look Like For Mets

    21 hours ago
    Kris Bryant
    News

    Report: Giants Unlikely To Retain Mets' Free Agent Target Kris Bryant

    Dec 16, 2021
    Joe Espada, Buck Showalter, Matt Quatraro
    News

    Mets' Managerial Search Update: Quatraro Interviewed, Espada, Showalter Up Next

    Dec 15, 2021
    Buck Showalter and Mark Teixeira
    News

    Why Mark Teixeira Believes Buck Showalter Is The 'Smartest Man In Baseball'

    Dec 14, 2021
    Mets sign ace pitcher Max Scherzer
    News

    How Adding Max Scherzer Can Be Tom Brady-Like Move For Mets

    Dec 14, 2021
    Buck Showalter, Joe Espada
    News

    Buck Showalter, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro Among Finalists For Mets' Managerial Role

    Dec 12, 2021