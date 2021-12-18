Ex-Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Expected To Be Found Not Guilty Of Drunk Driving Charge

The Mets parted ways with acting general manager Zack Scott earlier in the offseason after he was arrested on suspicion of a DWI on Aug. 31.

Scott's trial began on Dec. 8, and a verdict was set to be made on Dec. 13, however, the ex-GM contracted Covid-19. Despite Scott's request to attend the verdict virtually, as his lawyer Bruce Bendish told Newsday, the judge denied this ask, which pushed back the in-person date to Jan. 6.

Scott, 44, is facing one of three fates that include: not guilty, guilty of driving while ability impaired by alcohol or guilty of driving while intoxicated. But while Scott's judgement will not come until after the New Year, individuals close to the situation told Inside the Mets that the current belief is that he will be found not guilty of drinking and driving, and is instead likely to receive a lesser charge.

During the trial, Bendish argued that Scott didn't fail the standard field sobriety tests. And as seen on the bodycam footage shown during the trial, it did not indicate a person was intoxicated, as White Plains City Court judge Eric Press said. Press went onto note that Scott was basically parked in a lane of traffic when approached by the authorities.

Although Bendish claimed that Scott was not asleep, but distracted by a cell phone in his lap, the bodycam footage was unable to confirm whether his eyes were closed or looking down.

"He’s not charged with that [being distracted]," Bendish said. "But that may be what he’s guilty of."

The prosecution's entire case was built off the bodycam footage as well as the testimony of two witnesses, the arresting officer Frank Confalone and sergeant John Guastella, both whom work for the White Plains Police Department.

These officers testified that Scott's vehicle was stopped at a traffic light for two full cycles. Upon approaching the vehicle, they found Scott asleep behind the wheel, and after getting his attention, they noticed he had glassy eyes, slurred speech and his breath smelled of alcohol. According to Confalone, Scott failed all three sobriety tests.

Scott ultimately admitted to the police that he was drinking but claimed he had stopped several hours prior, an exchange that was revealed on the bodycam footage. Scott refused to take a chemical test to determine his blood-alcohol concentration, something Press described as a "major thing," with a negative tone behind it.

Scott was arrested at 4:17 a.m. on Aug. 31 in White Plains, New York, a number of hours after he attended an event at Mets owner Steve Cohen's home in Connecticut. Scott was then placed on administrative leave by the team after pleading not guilty. He was fired in early November and replaced by Billy Eppler shortly thereafter.

While the Mets opted to let go of Scott, the belief is that the drunk driving charges will not stick when the verdict is reached early next month.