Former Mets Manager Bobby Valentine Could Rejoin Organization As Special Assistant

After rolling with an experienced managerial hire in 65-year-old Buck Showalter, the Mets now have their eyes on bringing back another longtime skipper to the organization.

As Mike Puma of The New York Post reported, the Mets have former manager Bobby Valentine on their radar as a potential candidate to join their front office as a special assistant. However, if Valentine lands this gig, his desired level of involvement is currently unknown, per Puma.

Valentine, 71, recently retired from his position as the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, which is a role he held for the last eight years. Valentine managed the Rangers, Mets and Red Sox, but has been out of the game for the most part over the course of the past decade.

Valentine lost a bid last year to become the mayor of Stamford, Conn., which is his hometown.

From 1996 to 2002, Valentine led the Mets dugout to back-to-back playoff berths in 1999 and 2000, which included a World Series appearance in 2000. Valentine's Mets fell to the Yankees in five games in the 2000 World Series.

His first job as a manager came with the Texas Rangers from 1985 to 1992, and his final gig as a skipper was with the Boston Red Sox in 2012. Unfortunately, Valentine lasted only one season in Boston as a result of a disastrous campaign.

Valentine was named A.D. at Sacred Heart University shortly afterwards in June of 2013.