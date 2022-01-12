Skip to main content

Former Mets Manager Bobby Valentine Could Rejoin Organization As Special Assistant

Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine could rejoin the organization as a special assistant.

After rolling with an experienced managerial hire in 65-year-old Buck Showalter, the Mets now have their eyes on bringing back another longtime skipper to the organization.

As Mike Puma of The New York Post reported, the Mets have former manager Bobby Valentine on their radar as a potential candidate to join their front office as a special assistant. However, if Valentine lands this gig, his desired level of involvement is currently unknown, per Puma.

Valentine, 71, recently retired from his position as the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, which is a role he held for the last eight years. Valentine managed the Rangers, Mets and Red Sox, but has been out of the game for the most part over the course of the past decade.

Valentine lost a bid last year to become the mayor of Stamford, Conn., which is his hometown.

Read More

From 1996 to 2002, Valentine led the Mets dugout to back-to-back playoff berths in 1999 and 2000, which included a World Series appearance in 2000. Valentine's Mets fell to the Yankees in five games in the 2000 World Series.

His first job as a manager came with the Texas Rangers from 1985 to 1992, and his final gig as a skipper was with the Boston Red Sox in 2012. Unfortunately, Valentine lasted only one season in Boston as a result of a disastrous campaign. 

Valentine was named A.D. at Sacred Heart University shortly afterwards in June of 2013.

Bobby Valentine and Buck Showalter
News

Former Mets Manager Bobby Valentine Could Rejoin Organization As Special Assistant

3 minutes ago
Keith Hernandez
News

Mets To Retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 Next Season

10 hours ago
Elian Soto, Juan Soto
News

Elian Soto Snubs Mets For NL East Rival Washington Nationals

Jan 11, 2022
Aug 31, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) runs out a double during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
News

Mets' Brandon Nimmo Switches Agencies Ahead Of Potential Contract Negotiations

21 hours ago
Ryan Flaherty
News

Padres Block Mets From Interviewing Bench Coach Candidate With Buck Showalter Ties

Jan 10, 2022
Kyle Schwarber
News

Should The Mets Pursue Kyle Schwarber?

Jan 8, 2022
Curtis Granderson and Jeff Pickler.
News

Mets' Coaching Staff Update: Curtis Granderson Declined, Jeff Pickler In Mix For Bench Coach

Jan 7, 2022
Eric Chavez
News

Eric Chavez Leaving Yankees To Become Mets' Hitting Coach

Jan 6, 2022