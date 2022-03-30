Skip to main content

How Chasen Shreve Is Building His Case To Earn Lefty Spot In Mets' Bullpen

How Chasen Shreve is building his case to earn the lefty spot in the Mets' bullpen.

JUPITER -- He's not going to be Aaron Loup, who was the Mets' best relief pitcher from a season ago, producing a historic 0.95 ERA in 65 appearances, which saw him land a two-year, $17 million with the Los Angeles Angels in free agency as a result. But Chasen Shreve could be an under the radar candidate to replace Loup as a dependable left-handed option in the Mets' bullpen this year.

In his latest outing, Shreve worked a 1-2-3 inning, with a pair of strikeouts in a 10-0 victory over the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium on Tuesday night. Shreve has now set-down all nine batters he has faced this spring, while striking out four of them.

Shreve is currently competing with fellow lefty Alex Claudio for a spot in a Mets' pen that is flooded with right-handers. Claudio has also tossed three scoreless innings during Grapefruit League play, making this battle pretty close between the pair. 

“You look at track record,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Nothing says we have to carry a lefty pitcher, but we’ll see. Neither one of them has taken a back seat or taken a step back from what we thought they might bring. We’ll see what the rest of the spring holds.”

After putting together a solid 3.20-ERA campaign with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021, the Mets got Shreve for a bargain, signing him to a minor league deal at the start of spring training. 

Mets' brass was already familiar with Shreve, who pitched in Queens during the Covid-shortened 2020 season. And in his previous stint with the team, the southpaw proved to be versatile, given his ability to provide length out of the bullpen. This could be an additional factor in the Mets' decision to keep Shreve on the active roster. The ultimate goal is to keep the pitching staff fresh, and with a shortened spring training brought on by the lockout, the Mets will likely need as many innings as they can get in the early-portion of the season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although it has not yet been officially announced by MLB, the expectation is that rosters will be expanded to 28-players in the month of April. If this winds up being the case, the Mets could carry both Shreve and Claudio on their Opening Day roster. But they will need to clear multiple 40-man roster spots in order to do so, which could be tricky since they no longer have any remaining 60-day I.L. candidates. Travis Jankowski could also make the team as a fourth outfielder and would need a spot cleared on the 40-man as well. 

Regardless, Shreve's strong performance and previous track record have seemingly given him a leg-up in the competition to fill the left-handed vacancy in the Mets' bullpen. 

Apple TV+

As part of a new "Friday Night Baseball" initiative, Max Scherzer's Mets' debut on April 8 will air exclusively on Apple TV+. In addition to this game, the Mets' contest with the Los Angeles Angels on June 10 will also be aired on Apple TV+ as well.

Although these games will not be available on SNY, fans can download the Apple TV+ app and watch without a subscription. 

Waiver Claim

The Mets claimed right-handed pitcher Yoan Lopez off waivers from the Marlins on Tuesday.

New York moved left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, to the 60-day I.L. in order to clear room for Lopez on the 40-man roster. Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse upon joining the Mets. The 29-year-old made 13 appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021 and holds a career ERA of 4.25 across four seasons. 

Chasen ShreveMax ScherzerAlex ClaudioNew York Mets

The Mets are acquiring starting pitcher Chris Bassitt in a trade with the Oakland Athletics
News

Chris Bassitt Blanks Marlins In Grapefruit League Debut With Mets

By Pat Ragazzo6 hours ago
Mets' Starling Marte
News

Mets 'Leaning Towards' Having Starling Marte Be Opening Day Right Fielder

By Pat Ragazzo13 hours ago
Mets' Eduardo Escobar
News

Mets’ Final Opening Day Roster Prediction

By Pat RagazzoMar 29, 2022
Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer
News

Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer Preview What’s To Come In 2022

By Pat RagazzoMar 27, 2022
Mets checked in on lefty reliever Tony Watson
News

Report: Mets Checked In On Lefty Reliever Tony Watson

By Pat RagazzoMar 26, 2022
Mets' Starling Marte
News

Mets' Starling Marte Expected To Make Grapefruit League Debut On Sunday

By Pat RagazzoMar 26, 2022
Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer
News

Mets To Unleash Aces Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer In Same Game Over Weekend

By Pat RagazzoMar 25, 2022
Mar 24, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Mark Canha (19) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Miami Marlins during spring training at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mets' Offense Provides Glimpse Of Present, Future In Grapefruit League Explosion

By Pat RagazzoMar 25, 2022