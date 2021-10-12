How Mets Can Find 'Stability And Leadership' Through One Managerial Candidate

Find out how the Mets can find "stability and leadership" this offseason through one managerial candidate.

After parting ways with Luis Rojas, the Mets are set to hire their fourth manager in the last five seasons this winter.

And according to MLB Insider Robert Murray, Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy could be the perfect fit to take over at the helm.

As one executive in Milwaukee's front office told Murray recently, Murphy “would offer the stability and leadership they need to right the ship.”

The Mets have certainly lacked stability at the managerial position since Terry Collins' departure following the 2017 season. They also lacked leadership in the clubhouse, as both Jeff McNeil and Aaron Loup told ESPN.

The Brewers' executive went onto elaborate on Murphy's candidacy, citing the coach's major role in the team's game planning, he is well-versed in analytics and is viewed as a leader in the dugout among the rest of the staff and players.

Ironically, the Mets interviewed Murphy three times for their previous managerial vacancy back in 2019. Although New York ultimately chose Carlos Beltran, who was fired two months later before he ever managed a game, they could wind up speaking with Murphy again in the coming months.

Murphy has spent the past six seasons as the Brewers' bench coach, and the team has endured a lot of success during this span. Alongside manager Craig Counsell, Murphy and Milwaukee's staff has led the club to four consecutive postseason appearances.

The soon-to-be 63-year-old Murphy managed Notre Dame and Arizona State, going 947-400-2 across 22 seasons at the collegiate level. He also managed in the San Diego Padres' minor league system from 2010-15 before taking over as the interim manager in the big-leagues after Bud Black was fired in '15.

During the 2020 season, Murphy suffered a heart attack. However, he was able to return to the Brewers' dugout seven short weeks later. And this year, he made it through a full campaign without any health issues and is now coaching in the NLDS.

Regardless of Murphy's history, the Mets' decision on a manager will likely come from whoever they bring in as their next president of baseball operations. A move that probably won't be made until after the postseason concludes.

For now, Murphy could be a dark horse candidate to become the Mets next manager. And for the organization's sake, one who will hopefully provide leadership and continuity if he is the choice.