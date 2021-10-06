Why The Mets Made The Right Call On Luis Rojas

The Mets didn't make the easy decision by parting ways with Luis Rojas, but it was the right one.

For the Mets, it might not have looked like a hard decision to decline manager Luis Rojas' option for 2022, but it was more difficult than most realize.

In the end, the Mets endured two losing seasons under Rojas and were in need of a change. This made it the right move to let him go, but it also comes with a substantial risk.

Rojas showed a lot of poise during two very difficult years at the helm. He spent 16-years in the organization in various different coaching roles and showed pristine dedication to the Mets for almost two full-decades.

Not to mention, he didn't bat an eyelash, despite holding one of the most scrutinized positions in the largest and toughest market in the world.

Prior to the Mets' final home game of the season on September 30, Rojas told Inside the Mets that he never took any of the noise personal. He seemed at peace with whatever decision was about to come from up top.

He was beloved in the clubhouse and many players vouched to the front office to elevate him to the managers' chair back in the 2020 offseason.

But that doesn't change the fact that he was also thrust into this role before he was ready, after Carlos Beltran was fired after a month on the job due to the backlash of the Houston Astros' sign stealing scandal.

Although Rojas wasn't necessarily ready for the job, he was developing and is still just 40-years-old. And there is a good chance that he'll probably go on to have success elsewhere.

Keep in mind, Rojas isn't the first manager to be let go prematurely and he likely won't be the last. The Mets did it with Joe Torre, who went on to become a four-time World Series winning manager. The Phillies fired Terry Francona early on in his career as well, and we all know how that turned out.

Rojas is a great baseball man and a very personable manager who listens to others. That goes a long way in today's game, which has been shifting away from having one lone voice in the clubhouse.

He collaborated with the team and front office, and regardless of who the Mets bring in to replace him, the importance of this aspect won't change.

So, while the Mets made the right move to part ways with Rojas, there is a strong chance he goes on to have success with another team down the road.

Although the Mets offered him another undetermined position to stay with the organization, he will likely have another opportunity to manage elsewhere at some point in his career.

But that doesn't change the fact that this is a results oriented business. And Rojas didn't get it done, as the Mets went 103-119 across his two seasons as manager.

And no one understands this more than Rojas.

"We live in a results oriented business, and am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn’t reach our goals this season," said Rojas via statement.

The Mets became the first team in baseball history to hold onto first place for 103 days before finishing the season with a losing record.

Now, Rojas is no longer their manager, and although he could go on to have success in the future, New York is a "what have you done for me lately" town and it was time for something new, despite the risk.

That is why declining Rojas' option was not only the right move, but the only move at this point for the Mets.