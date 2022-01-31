How The Mets Plan To Avoid A Repeat Of Last Season

Last season, the Mets' pitching staff was so decimated by injuries that they ran out of starters by the time that the dog days of summer rolled around. This led to the underwhelming pattern of designating Jerad Eickhoff for assignment and bringing him back whenever they were in need of an arm to take the hill every fifth day in the big-leagues.

The Mets' current rotation features: Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker, David Peterson and Tylor Megill. And this unit contains a slew of question marks from both an injury and performance-based standpoint.

That's why general manager Billy Eppler and the Mets' new regime intends on avoiding any déjà vu scenarios from 2021.

As multiple sources told Inside the Mets over the weekend, the Mets plan on prioritizing pitching and depth after the lockout in order to cover themselves in case their staff gets hit hard by the injury bug again this season.

SNY's Andy Martino initially reported on the Mets' direction last week. And he also added that the team is eyeing another starting pitcher and at least 1-2 bullpen arms at the major league level as well.

Among the remaining names available that they've shown interest in on the free agent starting pitching market is Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. Fellow southpaw Carlos Rodón is also still out there, but there are some concerns about his health as a result of shoulder issues in the past.

The Mets could also go the route of trading for a starter with an expiring contract, such as Oakland Athletics pitchers Chris Bassitt or Sean Manaea. Mets team president Sandy Alderson has long standing ties with Billy Beane and the A's front office, which would make it easier to spark up a dialogue regarding these two hurlers. And keep in mind, the A's are expected to slash payroll before the season begins.

Trading for Reds starter Luis Castillo or A's pitcher Frankie Montas, both of whom are under cheap control for two more seasons, seems less likely given the assets that the Mets would have to fork up to acquire them.

According to several sources, the Mets will make Jeff McNeil available on the trading block after the lockout with their sights set on acquiring pitching help in return. They are also willing to trade Dom Smith and J.D. Davis, per SNY.

But dealing McNeil, who is primed for a bounce back season at the plate, only makes sense if the Mets intend on adding another big bat.

And as MLB Network insider Jon Heyman revealed on Monday morning, the team is still considering signing another significant pitcher and hitter.

The Mets' current payroll is already hovering around $270 million after signing Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha in November. However, they don't appear to be finished upgrading their roster, which still has several holes, so that means their payroll could exceed the $300 million mark heading into the season. This would be the highest figure for a team in MLB history.

Regardless, billionaire owner Steve Cohen has deep pockets and has said that he will provide Eppler and co. with whatever resources they need in order to build a winner.

The Mets will prioritize pitching and depth to avoid a repeat of last season. But the offense also struggled mightily in 2021, which is why adding another bat isn't the craziest idea either.