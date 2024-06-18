Insider Proposes Surprising Trade Scenarios For Rejuvenated Mets' All-Star
The New York Mets are surging as of late, having won six games in a row and are just three games under .500 for the first time since May 16.
One reason why is because of a bounce-back season from right fielder Starling Marte, who had a rough campaign in 2023 after double groin surgery.
Now, Marte looks healthy and is red-hot with a .299/.364/.464 slash line, a .828 OPS, three home runs, 13 RBIs and five stolen bases in his last 30 games. The Mets are 12-4 in their last 16 games, and Marte is 19-for-46, slashing .370/.442/.543 with a .985 OPS during this stretch.
On the season, the 35-year-old is hitting .281/.335/.424 with a .759 OPS, seven homers, 28 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. However, his defense has really slipped this year, as he has posted -9 Outs Above Average in right field, which ranks 125th in baseball.
For that, MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post has some trade scenarios where the Mets could ship Marte out of town for options that could help them make a playoff push, and potentially contribute to the 2025 team as well. Other teams could use Marte at DH if they decide to upgrade their lineup with his bat.
The first one Sherman floated was a deal between the Mets and Texas Rangers that would send Marte to the defending World Series champions in exchange for righty starter Tyler Mahle.
Mahle is recovering from May 2023 Tommy John surgery, but is expected to return in the second-half of the season. He is currenly making $5.5 million in 2024 and is owed $16.5 million in 2025, which nearly matches the $18.5 million Marte is set to make next year. Marte is making $18.5 million this season, so is owed around half of this figure the rest of the way this year.
Sherman's idea is that Mahle would could contribute to the Mets' rotation after the All-Star break this season and in 2025 since Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, Adrian Houser and Sean Manaea all could become free agents after the year. Trading Marte would also open up right field for a Drew Gilbert call-up or potential Juan Soto pursuit in the offseason.
Next, the insider believes the Mets could go for another salary match by dealing Marte and Houser to the Tampa Bay Rays for starter Zach Eflin, who is making $11 million this year and $18 million in 2025.
Lastly, Marte and struggling second baseman Jeff McNeil for Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story could be another potential trade the Mets explore. Story underwent shoulder surgery in April and is unlikely to play again until 2025. He is also owed $77.5 million from 2025-2027. However, Marte and McNeil are set to make a combined $53 million, so Sherman pointed out how this would save the Mets money.
Sherman also believes Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito makes sense for the Mets. Although he is recovering from Tommy John surgery, he has a player option for next season that he is expected to exercise. Giolito has had success in the past and is making $18 million this season and due to make $19 million in 2025. He could also factor into the Mets' 2025 rotation.