Inside The Mets

Insider Proposes Trade of New York Mets' Starter That Would Spurn Yankees

MLB insider Jim Bowden has a trade idea for the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles that could ultimately hurt the cross-town rival New York Yankees.

Pat Ragazzo

Jun 13, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

This trade proposal for the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles from MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic could ultimately hurt the hated cross-town rival New York Yankees.

As the Yankees continue to duke it out in the AL East with Baltimore, Bowden floated the idea of the Mets dealing right-handed starting pitcher Luis Severino to the Orioles at the trade deadline.

Bowden sees Severino as a fit for the Orioles since Baltimore recently lost righty starter Kyle Bradish to a recurring elbow injury.

"Kyle Bradish is back on the IL with a UCL sprain, and that should make the Orioles pivot from the bullpen to the rotation as their top trade priority. Luis Severino is a perfect fit based on his past experience in the AL East with the Yankees," Bowden wrote.

Severino is currently viewed as the Mets' top trade chip as the deadline approaches next month. And Bowden's proposal would net New York a strong return in the form of Trace Bright, one of the Orioles' top pitching prospects and a fifth-round pick out of Auburn in 2022, as well as Double-A outfielder Jud Fabian.

The Mets have been red-hot lately, winning 11 of their last 15 games, and have clawed their way back to four games under .500. They've won five in a row since famous McDonald's character, Grimace, threw out the first pitch at Citi Field last week

A little over two weeks ago, the Mets looked primed to be sellers for the second straight summer. But a recent surge has gotten them to 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the NL. They are also just two games out of the second Wild Card as well.

If the Mets continue this type of play, they are not going to be selling in late-July. However, if this recent stretch is a smoke screen and they fall back to reality, Severino, who is a rental, to the Orioles makes sense and Baltimore has a very rich farm system to give the Mets a solid return.

Published
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: SNY, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.

Home/News