Insider Proposes Trade of New York Mets' Starter That Would Spurn Yankees
This trade proposal for the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles from MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic could ultimately hurt the hated cross-town rival New York Yankees.
As the Yankees continue to duke it out in the AL East with Baltimore, Bowden floated the idea of the Mets dealing right-handed starting pitcher Luis Severino to the Orioles at the trade deadline.
Bowden sees Severino as a fit for the Orioles since Baltimore recently lost righty starter Kyle Bradish to a recurring elbow injury.
"Kyle Bradish is back on the IL with a UCL sprain, and that should make the Orioles pivot from the bullpen to the rotation as their top trade priority. Luis Severino is a perfect fit based on his past experience in the AL East with the Yankees," Bowden wrote.
Severino is currently viewed as the Mets' top trade chip as the deadline approaches next month. And Bowden's proposal would net New York a strong return in the form of Trace Bright, one of the Orioles' top pitching prospects and a fifth-round pick out of Auburn in 2022, as well as Double-A outfielder Jud Fabian.
The Mets have been red-hot lately, winning 11 of their last 15 games, and have clawed their way back to four games under .500. They've won five in a row since famous McDonald's character, Grimace, threw out the first pitch at Citi Field last week
A little over two weeks ago, the Mets looked primed to be sellers for the second straight summer. But a recent surge has gotten them to 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the NL. They are also just two games out of the second Wild Card as well.
If the Mets continue this type of play, they are not going to be selling in late-July. However, if this recent stretch is a smoke screen and they fall back to reality, Severino, who is a rental, to the Orioles makes sense and Baltimore has a very rich farm system to give the Mets a solid return.