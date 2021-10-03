October 3, 2021
J.D. Davis To Undergo Hand Surgery; Career With Mets Could Be Over

J.D. Davis' time with the Mets could be coming to an end this offseason.
J.D. Davis' time with the Mets could be coming to an end.

On Saturday in Atlanta, Davis told Justin Toscano of the Bergen Record that he will undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left hand.

Davis battled through the pain of this injury all season, which caused him to miss a total of two months in the first-half, before he was ultimately placed on the IL to end his campaign last week.

Although Davis initially believed his hand issue would not require surgery, he will now travel to Ohio to undergo this procedure following the conclusion of the Mets' final series of the regular season against the Braves. 

This surgery will sideline Davis for a total of two months and he will spend four-to-six weeks in a hand splint. He is expected to be ready by the start of spring training.

However, it is uncertain whether he will still be with the Mets by then. 

“I know there’s going to be plenty of changes from the front office down to here. My gut feeling? I could be out of here," said Davis prior to the Mets' regular season finale with the Braves on Sunday. "That's what it's kind of leaning toward."

It is no secret that the Mets have a massive overhaul on the horizon this offseason. And Davis is fully aware this means he could be shipped out of town.

While his hand injury certainly hurts his trade value, the Mets will likely shop him around on the market to see what they can get in return.

Despite his health and shaky defense, Davis has proven to be a capable hitter. 

This could make him a candidate to be a DH or bench piece on a number of teams, and with the universal DH potentially coming to the National League, it only increases the amount of possible landing spots for Davis.

In 73 games, Davis slashed .285/.384/.436 with an .820 OPS, five home runs and 23 RBIs this season. His best year came in 2019, where he had 22 homers, 57 RBIs and a .896 OPS for the Mets.

His hand injury caused him to struggle against high-velocity this season, as it affected his bat-speed. But the surgery should eliminate this issue for him moving forward. 

Aug 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (19) and a team trainer talk to New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis (28) after he took a hard grounder off his hand in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
