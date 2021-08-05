Javier Baez Helps Mets Snap 3 Game Losing Streak In Win Over Marlins

Javier Baez helped the Mets snap their three game losing streak with a nifty slide, and later, a go-ahead home run to beat the Marlins 5-3.

When the Mets acquired Javier Baez from the Cubs last week, they envisioned him making an impact in a multitude of ways beyond just his big bat.

And on Wednesday night, this was on full display, as Baez accounted for two crucial Mets' runs when he evaded a tag at home plate with a swim move in the top of the second, and then later crushed a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth to give his team a lead they would not relinquish.

While it wasn't pretty by any means, the Mets will take it, as they snapped their three game losing streak to hold onto a 1.5 game lead in the NL East.

They got back in the win column by pulling out a 5-3 victory over the last-place Marlins, despite blowing an early 3-0 lead.

The Mets' slumping offense got off to a fast start with three runs in the top of the second, which gave them a sigh of relief given the way things have been going lately.

However, their bats went to sleep afterwards, which allowed the Marlins to climb right back into the game.

Luckily, Baez came to the rescue in the top of the eighth when he blasted a go-ahead solo home run to lead off the inning, which was his second long ball in five games since joining the Mets. The Mets tacked on another run in the eighth on a passed ball, which allowed Brandon Nimmo to come home to score, extending the lead to 5-3.

Carlos Carrasco breezed through the first four innings in his second outing as a Met, allowing just two hits and no runs. He gave the Mets 4.1 innings, and was charged with two runs on five hits, while striking out five batters.

But the Marlins battled back against Carrasco in the bottom of the fifth behind three hits, which led to a run. This caused manager Luis Rojas to pull Carrasco in favor of Aaron Loup, who came into a first-and-third jam with one out.



Pitching for the third straight day out of the bullpen, Loup gave up an RBI fielders choice, as the Marlins cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jesus Aguilar greeted Mets reliever Jeurys Familia with a game-tying solo home run to start the inning. And just like that, the Mets' early 3-0 lead was gone.

Familia got one out, but allowed a long double to Brian Anderson, which put the go-ahead run on second base. Luckily, Familia was able to strand the runner to keep the game tied.

In desperate need of some early scoring tonight, the Mets got on the board with three runs in the top of the second.

After the Mets took back the lead, Drew Smith worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning. And with closer Edwin Diaz on paternity leave, Trevor May finished things off in the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

The Mets began their scoring in the top of the second when Dom Smith led off the inning with a double, which was followed up by a Javier Baez single, to setup first-and-third with nobody out. After Michael Conforto worked a walk to load the bases, Jonathan Villar knocked in the first run of the game with a slow rolling fielders choice.

But the Mets weren't done scoring just yet, as Baez raced home on a Tomas Nido ground out, and was able to avoid the tag with an impressive swim move for the inning's second run. With the pitcher up next in Carrasco, Marlins starter Zach Thompson gifted the Mets another run by throwing a sacrifice bunt into center field, which saw the score increase to 3-0.

The Mets overcame some turbulence, but are now 56-51 on the season and will go for the split in Miami tomorrow afternoon with Rich Hill on the mound.