Jeff McNeil Expected to Rejoin Mets on 'Sunday or Monday'

According to manager Luis Rojas, second baseman Jeff McNeil is expected to rejoin the Mets on Sunday or Monday.

Despite scratching across just two hits in a shutout loss to the Cubs on Thursday night, the Mets are close to getting an important piece to their lineup back in the coming days.

And this bat is second baseman Jeff McNeil, who has been out since May 16 with a hamstring strain.

If all goes according to plan, McNeil will rejoin the Mets either on Sunday in D.C. or Monday when they come back home to face the Braves, per manager Luis Rojas.

McNeil has gone 3-for-8 with a double and an RBI in four rehab games between High-A Brooklyn and Triple-A Syracuse.

Prior to his injury, McNeil was slashing .242/.336/.374 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 99 at-bats.

Although he was off to a bit of a slow start offensively this season, the return of McNeil will be a huge impact to the Mets' lineup.

After finishing up a 5-2 home stand against two very good teams in the Padres and Cubs, the Mets hold a firm grip on first-place in the National League East.

The Amazins' have won seven of their last 10, and are now expected to be getting some significant reinforcements back from the IL in McNeil, and Michael Conforto, who isn't far behind him.