Jeff McNeil's First-Career Walk-Off Lifts Mets Over Brewers In Extra Innings

Jacob deGrom and Corbin Burnes dueled each other on the mound, before Jose Peraza pushed the contest to extra innings with a game-tying home run. After Edwin Diaz gave the Brewers back the lead, the Mets came back for the second-time on Jeff McNeil's walk-off two-run single.

After Edwin Diaz handed the Brewers back the lead in the top of the eighth, the Mets came back for the second-time to walk it off in extra innings on Jeff McNeil's two-run single.

This was McNeil's first walk-off hit of his career, which helped the Mets take Game 1 of their split-doubleheader by a score of 4-3 to clinch the series with the Brewers.

"This team is never out of it," said McNeil after the game. "We are always a swing away."

"I never had a walk-off hit so it was fun celebrating with the boys," he said. "It's huge for us getting a series win over another first-place team. It's huge for us and we know we can beat anyone."

Trailing by a run, down to their final two outs against the best closer in baseball in Josh Hader, Jose Peraza came through for the Mets in the clutch yet again with a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.

This was Haders' first blown save and homer allowed all season.

Unfortunately, Diaz had trouble with his command, walking two-straight batters, before plunking Christian Yelich to force in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth.

But the Mets fought back against Brent Suter to load the bases and win it in the bottom half.

"I love how the guys are playing right now and their resiliency," said manager Luis Rojas. "The guys believe in each other all the way to the last out."

Mets ace Jacob deGrom and Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes faced off in a duel against each other in this contest. DeGrom went seven innings, allowing two runs (two home runs) on four hits, while striking out 10 batters on 85 pitches.

Burnes dominated in this contest as well, giving up only one run on six hits, to go along with eight punch outs in 5.2 innings.

DeGrom allowed a leadoff home run to Jose Urias in the first inning, but came back to retire 13 batters in a row. He also got some help from Brandon Nimmo, who made a spectacular diving catch in center field.

However, following Nimmo's catch, deGrom gave up another solo shot to Jace Peterson in the top of the fifth. This marked the first time all season that deGrom has surrendered multiple homers in a game.

As for Burnes, he let the Mets tie things up in the bottom of the first, as the red-hot Brandon Nimmo led off with a double, before Francisco Lindor drove him in with an RBI single.

Although the Mets got to him early, Burnes bared down to get out of trouble and not allow another run in the inning. He then settled in to throw 4.2 scoreless innings to finish up his start.

DeGrom set a milestone in this outing becoming the second-fastest pitcher behind Yu Darvish to reach 1,500 strikeouts in his career.

He also set a club record with his fifth 10 strikeout-0 walk performance of the year.

The Mets are now 45-37 on the season. They will go for the sweep in the nightcap against the Brewers at 7:05 pm EST. in Game 2 of the doubleheader with newcomer Robert Stock on the mound versus left-hander Brett Anderson.