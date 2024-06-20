Mets Ace Kodai Senga Nearing Major Step in Rehab
The New York Mets' top starting pitcher is getting closer to returning to the mound for the team.
Mets ace Kodai Senga threw a successful bullpen on Wednesday, June 19, per manager Carlos Mendoza. Mendoza spoke to the media before the Mets' game against the Texas Rangers and shared that if all goes well the next step for the 31-year-old right-hander could be throwing to live hitters. Senga has been sidelined since Spring Training do to shoulder and triceps injuries.
Senga was phenomenal in his rookie season in 2023 coming from Japan in the Nippon Professional Baseball League. Senga was the Mets' most consistent pitcher and lead them in wins (12), strikeouts (202), innings (166.1), and starts (29). His ERA was 2.98 and he had a bWAR of 4.5.
Senga's contract of five-years, $75 million is a tremendous value, as long as he stays healthy. He had a setback in May due to never inflammation in his triceps. The next time that Senga will throw remains unknown for now. Mendoza said it could potentially be Sunday or Monday and "hopefully that's the next step."
The Mets have been lacking a true ace all season, and Senga's return would help the rotation tremendously. It would allow David Peterson or Tylor Megill to slide into the bullpen or go to Triple-A for depth. Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Jose Quintana could also slide back into more natural roles in the rotation. The Mets have been on fire lately and getting back Senga later in the season, could help push them into the postseason.