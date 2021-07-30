Mets Acquire Javier Baez, Trevor Williams From Cubs For Pete Crow-Armstrong

The Mets have acquired infielder Javier Baez and pitcher Trevor Williams from the Cubs in exchange for 2020 first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The Mets have made their big splash.



They have officially acquired infielder Javier Baez and right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs, per Andy Martino of SNY.



In exchange for this duo, the Mets will send 2020 first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong to Chicago. Crow-Armstrong underwent season-ending shoulder surgery back in May.



Regarding Baez, the 28-year-old will play shortstop in the interim until his good friend Francisco Lindor (right oblique strain) gets back from the IL in 3-5 weeks. Upon Lindor’s return, Baez can slide over and play second and/or third base.



Martino also reported that Lindor highly recommended Baez, who he played alongside in the World Baseball Classic, to team owner Steve Cohen.

Baez is one of the most exciting players in baseball, bringing versatility, flashiness and a slick glove in the field along with him. He also has 22 home runs and 65 RBIs with a .775 OPS this season.

However, he has often been plagued by the strikeout with 131 already this year. Baez also struggles to get on base with a .292 on-base percentage and only 15 walks in 335 at-bats.

Baez is a two-time All-Star, a one-time Silver Slugger and Gold Glover, and led the NL in RBIs back in 2018. The sure-handed infielder has championship experience as well, helping the Cubs capture a World Series title in 2016.

As for Williams, he will serve as a bullpen arm and depth piece in the rotation, as the Mets are set to get starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) back on Friday. This will give them a five-man rotation until ace Jacob deGrom (right forearm tightness) returns from his latest IL stint, which will provide the roster with six reliable starters.

Williams is 4-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 13 appearances (12 starts). But, he does have 61 strikeouts in 58.2 innings.