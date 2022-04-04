Mets Acquire Left-Handed Reliever In Rare Trade With Yankees

In a rare trade with their crosstown rivals, the Mets made a move to acquire some much-needed left-handed help in their bullpen.

On Sunday, April 3, The New York Post reported that the Mets were swapping reliever for reliever with the Yankees. Miguel Castro will head to the Bronx in exchange for Joely Rodriguez.

The Yankees acquired Rodriguez and Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers ahead of last season's trade deadline. Rodriguez, 30, posted a 2.84 ERA, 3.01 FIP and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 appearances with the Yankees down the stretch of 2021.

Rodriguez throws a fastball and sinker that both average 94 mph. Per Baseball Savant, the southpaw ranks in the 97th percentile in chase rate and 89th percentile in barrel percentage. However, Rodriguez has struggled with his command in the past, averaging four walks per nine innings for his career. But the Yankees were able to lower his walk rate after acquiring him ahead of last year's trade deadline.

Rodriguez will help stabilize a right-handed heavy bullpen with the Mets, whose only left-handers included Chasen Shreve and Alex Claudio prior to this trade. Earlier in the spring, Rodriguez was dealing with a pinch in his neck, which affected his velocity, but this issue has since resolved itself.

As for Castro, the righty had a career-year with the Mets in 2021. Castro, 27, posted a 3.45 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70.1 innings. Castro has devastating stuff when he can locate it. But he struggles to command his pitches at times, averaging 5.5 BB/9 last season, and 4.8 BB/9 in his career. Castro was expected to serve as a key middle reliever for the Mets this season, but the front office felt Rodriguez was a better fit in the same role due to his left-handedness.

This was only the 18th trade between the New York teams in baseball history, and the first since 2018 when the Mets sent minor league infielder L.J. Mazzilli to the Yankees for minor league outfielder Kendall Coleman.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler has long standing ties with Yankees GM Brian Cashman. As a result, they were able to strike a deal to swap relief pitchers ahead of the 2022 regular-season.