Mets Activate Luis Guillorme from the IL

Prior to the start of their weekend series with the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets activated infielder Luis Guillorme from the Injured List.

In order to make room for Guillorme on the 26-man roster, the Mets optioned infielder Travis Blankenhorn to Triple-A Syracuse.

Guillorme has been out since April 30 with an oblique strain, which sidelined him for a total of six weeks.

The 26-year-old played all nine innings at second base for Syracuse the past two nights, which led to his activation on Friday.

According to Rojas, Guillorme will see a lot of time at second upon his return.

With the Mets facing a lefty in Blake Snell in the first game, Guillorme is not in the lineup, but should receive a start later in the series.