Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Mets Activate Miguel Castro From Covid IL; Receive Good News On Robert Gsellman

The Mets activated Miguel Castro from the Covid IL, and received good news on fellow reliever Robert Gsellman (lat tear).
Author:
Updated:
Original:

After placing Miguel Castro on the Covid IL yesterday, the Mets activated him on Tuesday after his test came back negative. 

According to manager Luis Rojas, Castro woke up with a slight fever on Monday morning, which led to the team's swift decision to isolate him and get him tested.

Fortunately, Castro's test came back negative, and he is symptom free. Castro is expected to pitch out of the bullpen tonight, per Rojas.

As a result, the Mets have optioned pitcher Geoff Hartlieb to Triple-A Syracuse. 

Gsellman Update

The Mets also received some surprisingly positive news on relief pitcher Robert Gsellman, who has been on the IL since June 21 with a slight tear in his right lat muscle. 

As Rojas revealed prior to the Mets' contest with the Marlins on Tuesday evening, Gsellman underwent another MRI recently that showed significant progress.

Gsellman's small tear is fully healed and he is expected to begin throwing again sometime in the near future, per Rojas. 

Prior to his injury, the right-hander was having a solid season for the Mets as a long reliever with a 3.71 ERA in 26.2 innings.

The Mets could certainly use his presence back in the bullpen, as they have been forced to turn to lower tier arms in important innings as of late due to being thin on pitching depth.

Reid-Foley

In addition to Gsellman, Sean Reid-Foley (right elbow inflammation) has been on the IL since July 4 and was shifted to the 60-day IL in late-July. Reid-Foley is in Florida and is "progressing" but has not yet started throwing, per Rojas.

Nimmo

As for Brandon Nimmo (hamstring), he is back in the Mets' lineup on Tuesday night after missing the past three games. 

Nimmo has pinch-hit in the last two contests, and Luis Rojas says he checked all the boxes with the performance staff to be able to start tonight.

Mets relief pitcher Robert Gsellman fires home a pitch
News

Mets Activate Miguel Castro From Covid IL; Receive Good News On Robert Gsellman

USATSI_16499867
News

Mets' Rookie Tylor Megill Suffers First Hiccup In Big-League Career

Mets rookie Tylor Megill
News

Mets Continue To Fade In Series Opener Loss To Marlins

The Mets placed reliever Miguel Castro on the Covid IL
News

Mets Place RHP Miguel Castro On Covid IL; Albert Almora Recalled

Mets outfielders' Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo
News

Mets Notebook: Struggling Conforto Sits Again; Nimmo Back In Lineup

Mets infielder Luis Guillorme fires a throw to first base in a spring training game
News

Mets' Luis Guillorme Lands On IL For 2nd Time This Season; Brandon Nimmo's Status Uncertain

The Mets selected right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker out of Vanderbilt with the 10th overall pick in the MLB draft.
News

Mets Fail To Sign First-Round Pick Kumar Rocker

Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco
News

How Carlos Carrasco Can Be An X-Factor In The Mets’ Rotation