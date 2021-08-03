Mets Activate Miguel Castro From Covid IL; Receive Good News On Robert Gsellman

The Mets activated Miguel Castro from the Covid IL, and received good news on fellow reliever Robert Gsellman (lat tear).

After placing Miguel Castro on the Covid IL yesterday, the Mets activated him on Tuesday after his test came back negative.

According to manager Luis Rojas, Castro woke up with a slight fever on Monday morning, which led to the team's swift decision to isolate him and get him tested.

Fortunately, Castro's test came back negative, and he is symptom free. Castro is expected to pitch out of the bullpen tonight, per Rojas.

As a result, the Mets have optioned pitcher Geoff Hartlieb to Triple-A Syracuse.

Gsellman Update

The Mets also received some surprisingly positive news on relief pitcher Robert Gsellman, who has been on the IL since June 21 with a slight tear in his right lat muscle.

As Rojas revealed prior to the Mets' contest with the Marlins on Tuesday evening, Gsellman underwent another MRI recently that showed significant progress.

Gsellman's small tear is fully healed and he is expected to begin throwing again sometime in the near future, per Rojas.

Prior to his injury, the right-hander was having a solid season for the Mets as a long reliever with a 3.71 ERA in 26.2 innings.

The Mets could certainly use his presence back in the bullpen, as they have been forced to turn to lower tier arms in important innings as of late due to being thin on pitching depth.

Reid-Foley

In addition to Gsellman, Sean Reid-Foley (right elbow inflammation) has been on the IL since July 4 and was shifted to the 60-day IL in late-July. Reid-Foley is in Florida and is "progressing" but has not yet started throwing, per Rojas.

Nimmo

As for Brandon Nimmo (hamstring), he is back in the Mets' lineup on Tuesday night after missing the past three games.

Nimmo has pinch-hit in the last two contests, and Luis Rojas says he checked all the boxes with the performance staff to be able to start tonight.