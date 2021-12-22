Mets Add Former 2018 AL Rookie Of Year Candidate On Minor League Deal

Although all MLB transactions are currently frozen due to the lockout, teams can still add players on minor league contracts.

And on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Mets did just that, signing outfielder Daniel Palka to a minor league deal. Palka, 30, appeared in 154 MLB games with the Chicago White Sox from 2018-19.

Palka is a natural left fielder with some pop, and his best campaign came in 2018, where he slugged 27 home runs in 124 games for the White Sox. As a result, he finished in fifth place in the American League Rookie of the Year voting behind Shohei Ohtani, Miguel Andujar, Gleyber Torres and Joey Wendle.

However, after struggling in 2019, Palka was designated for assignment and has not played in the majors over the past two seasons. Palka spent 2020 in the KBO, and produced a solid campaign with the Washington Nationals' Triple-A team last season, posting an .836 OPS, 18 homers and 58 RBI in 106 games.

Palka was initially drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 19th round of the 2010 MLB Draft, but instead opted to attend Georgia Tech. Upon re-entering the draft in 2013, Palka was selected in the third-round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Palka was then traded to the Twins and eventually claimed off waivers by the White Sox two years later.

The Mets were in need of outfield depth in their minor league system, and that's exactly what they will get in this left-handed power bat, who has seen brief but prior success in the big-leagues.

Pitching Depth

Beyond the signing of Palka, the Mets also added right-handed pitcher Kevin Gadea on a minor league deal back on Dec. 7.

Gadea, 27, missed a total of four years due to Tommy John surgery and Covid-19. However, he bounced back to post a 2.61 ERA between Double and Triple-A in the Yankees' system in 2021. He also struck out 58 batters across 41.1 innings last season.

Now, he is expected to factor into the Mets' bullpen in Triple-A Syracuse and could potentially receive a shot in the majors at some point next season.