Mets Announce Opening Day Roster; Max Scherzer, Brandon Nimmo Avoid IL

The Mets have announced their Opening Day roster. Brandon Nimmo and Max Scherzer were both able to avoid the injured list for now.

WASHINGTON -- Opening Day is here and the Mets have announced their final roster to begin the regular-season.

In the first month of play, MLB has expanded rosters to 28 players as a result of the delayed start to the season, which was brought on by the lockout. 

For now, Brandon Nimmo (neck stiffness) and Max Scherzer (hamstring) were able to avoid the injured list. This is an initial good sign for the Mets, but could potentially change in the coming days.

Here are the 28 players that the Mets will roll into D.C. with in their opening series with the Washington Nationals this weekend.

Catchers: (2)

James McCann

Tomás Nido

Infielders: (7)

Pete Alonso

Jeff McNeil

Francisco Lindor 

Eduardo Escobar 

Luis Guillorme 

Robinson Cano

J.D. Davis

Outfielders: (5)

Brandon Nimmo

Starling Marte

Mark Canha

Travis Jankowski 

Dominic Smith

Pitchers: (14)

Chris Bassitt

Max Scherzer

Carlos Carrasco

Taijuan Walker

Tylor Megill

Edwin Diaz

Seth Lugo

Trevor May

Drew Smith

Joely Rodriguez

Adam Ottavino

Chasen Shreve 

Sean Reid-Foley

Trevor Williams 

Injured List

- Jacob deGrom: stress reaction on right scapula (10-day IL) 

- Jake Reed: oblique  (10-day IL)

- Joey Lucchesi: recovering from Tommy John surgery (60-day IL)

Apr 4, 2022; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the spring training game against the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer
