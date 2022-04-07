Mets Announce Opening Day Roster; Max Scherzer, Brandon Nimmo Avoid IL
WASHINGTON -- Opening Day is here and the Mets have announced their final roster to begin the regular-season.
In the first month of play, MLB has expanded rosters to 28 players as a result of the delayed start to the season, which was brought on by the lockout.
For now, Brandon Nimmo (neck stiffness) and Max Scherzer (hamstring) were able to avoid the injured list. This is an initial good sign for the Mets, but could potentially change in the coming days.
Here are the 28 players that the Mets will roll into D.C. with in their opening series with the Washington Nationals this weekend.
Catchers: (2)
James McCann
Tomás Nido
Infielders: (7)
Pete Alonso
Jeff McNeil
Francisco Lindor
Eduardo Escobar
Luis Guillorme
Robinson Cano
J.D. Davis
Outfielders: (5)
Brandon Nimmo
Starling Marte
Mark Canha
Travis Jankowski
Dominic Smith
Pitchers: (14)
Chris Bassitt
Max Scherzer
Carlos Carrasco
Taijuan Walker
Tylor Megill
Edwin Diaz
Seth Lugo
Trevor May
Drew Smith
Joely Rodriguez
Adam Ottavino
Chasen Shreve
Sean Reid-Foley
Trevor Williams
Injured List
- Jacob deGrom: stress reaction on right scapula (10-day IL)
- Jake Reed: oblique (10-day IL)
- Joey Lucchesi: recovering from Tommy John surgery (60-day IL)