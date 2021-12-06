Mets Begin Interviewing Managerial Candidates, Joe Espada Pegged As 'Serious' Contender

It's day five of the lockout, which means there will be no free agent moves or transactions until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached between MLB and MLBPA.

Luckily, the Mets are still able to hire a manager and fill out their coaching staff, and they began the interview process today.

Among the names that were unveiled on the team's list of managerial candidates, Joe Espada, Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus, Matt Quatraro and Don Kelly make out the initial group that is expected to be contacted.

SNY's Andy Martino was the first to mention that these managing prospects are supposed to speak with the Mets.

And as Martino went onto note, team owner Steve Cohen will not be involved in the first round. Instead, Cohen will have GM Billy Eppler and his baseball staff conduct preliminary interviews.

Although ex-Mets David Wright and Curtis Granderson were initially named, they are not expected to interview.

As MLB Insider Jon Heyman later revealed, the Mets have reached out to Espada and Showalter. Espada, who spent time with Eppler in the Yankees' front office, is a "serious contender," per Heyman.

Espada has spent the last four seasons as both A.J. Hinch and Dusty Baker's bench coach with the Houston Astros.

Along with Espada and Showalter, Heyman reported that Ausmus and Quatraro were contacted by the Mets as well. Espada is expected to interview for the Oakland Athletics' managerial vacancy too, according to The Athletic.

The Mets were granted permission to interview Quatraro, who is currently the Tampa Bay Rays bench coach, per Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times.



Quatraro, 48, is a native of East Selkirk, New York. He served as the Cleveland Indians' assistant hitting coach from 2014-2017 when Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor was a member of the team.

Following his time in Cleveland, Quatraro was hired to be the Rays' third base coach in 2018, but replaced Charlie Montoyo as bench coach shortly thereafter when he left to become the manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Quatraro has been Kevin Cash's bench coach for the last four seasons. And as Topkin went onto report, Quatraro already interviewed for the Oakland Athletics' managerial vacancy as well.

According to SNY, the Mets have at least two managerial interviews scheduled for today and tomorrow.

While there is no timetable for the Mets to complete their managerial search, they can afford to take their time due to the work stoppage and lack of competition. There could be some additional names that emerge on their list in the coming weeks as well.