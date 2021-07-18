Mets Blow Six-Run Lead in Nightmare Loss To Pirates

The Mets blew a six-run lead to the Pirates in a nightmare loss on Saturday night.

After Edwin Diaz blew a five-out save in the first half finale to the Pirates last weekend, he picked up right where he left off on Saturday night in the ninth inning.

The Mets jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but the Pirates eventually exploded with five runs of their own off of Seth Lugo in the bottom of the eighth.

But Brandon Nimmo gave the Mets a much-needed insurance run in the top of the ninth with a solo home run to extend his team's lead to 7-5.

However, the Pirates loaded the bases against Diaz in the bottom half, and that's when Jacob Stallings stepped to the plate and cracked a walk-off grand slam to send everyone home.

All of a sudden, the Mets were handed their worst loss of the season, for the second time in six days.

"Our clubhouse, we're mentally stronger than that," said Lugo after the game. "It's not gonna get us down.... one loss doesn't define the team. We're a good ballclub and we're gonna show it tomorrow."

J.D. Davis hit two, two-run homers on the night, while Travis Blankenhorn and Jeff McNeil each drove in a run.

Rookie pitcher Tylor Megill impressed once again with a career-high six shutout innings in his fifth major league start. Megill now has a 2.63 ERA on the season, but has yet to notch his first big-league win.

And unfortunately, the bullpen couldn't hold the lead, as the Mets blew it in the final two innings behind meltdown performances from their top two relievers.

The Mets are now 47-42 and their lead in the NL East has shrank to just 2.5 games. They will look to avoid the sweep in Pittsburgh on Sunday with All-Star pitcher Taijuan Walker on the mound.