Mets' Brandon Nimmo On Potential Contract Extension: 'I Was Never Approached'

Brandon Nimmo says the Mets never approached him about a contract extension this offseason.

It sounds like Brandon Nimmo will be hitting the free agent market after the 2022 season.

Nimmo is heading into his final year of arbitration and has previously expressed his desire to discuss a long-term contract with the Mets. 

Typically, these types of deals are addressed prior to Opening Day. But with one day to go until the regular-season begins, the Mets have not approached Nimmo about a potential contract extension. 

"None of that happened," Nimmo told reporters at Nationals Park on Wednesday, regarding contract talks with the Mets. "I was never approached.

Earlier this winter, Nimmo left CAA and is now represented by super agent Scott Boras. And although Boras is regularly open to listening to extension offers, his clients often wind up betting on themselves by testing free agency. 

So with Nimmo destined to be playing for his next contract this season, he is unsure of whether talks with the Mets will pickup once his 2022 campaign ends. 

"I don't really know. I can't really offer it to myself," Nimmo joked. "I've expressed my interest in staying here, but nothing has come my way."

Although Nimmo wasn't approached by the Mets, he understands the organization's decision to wait-and-see. 

"It kind've solidifies that they want to wait and see," he said. "And that's fine by me. I try not to look at it as disappointment. The fact that everyone is asking me and we are having this conversation is a good thing to me."

Since the start of the 2018 season, Nimmo is tied for MLB's fourth-best mark in on-base percentage with a .398 clip.

However, the 29-year-old outfielder has dealt with injury woes in the past. In 2019, Nimmo was limited to 69 games due to a bulging cervical disc pushing on a nerve in his neck. And last season, he appeared in just 92 games due to a torn ligament near his index finger, as well as a hamstring strain. 

Injury Update

Nimmo is expected to enter the season as the Mets' starting centerfielder. 

But he is dealing with neck stiffness, which puts his status for Opening Day in jeopardy. 

Nimmo received a cortisone-like shot in his neck on Tuesday, and the Mets intend on making a decision on his availability shortly, per manager Buck Showalter.

As Showalter went onto note, Nimmo will either miss a game or two, or potentially land on the injured list to start the year. Nimmo dealt with neck stiffness at the beginning of spring training, which went away quickly after receiving treatment. 

