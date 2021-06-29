Mets Call Up LHP Thomas Szapucki; DFA Jerad Eickhoff

The New York Mets have called up left-handed pitching prospect Thomas Szapucki and designated pitcher Jerad Eickhoff for assignment. They also have a number of players beginning rehab assignments on Tuesday night.

Prior to the start of their three-game series with the Atlanta Braves, the Mets called up left-handed pitching prospect Thomas Szapucki and designated pitcher Jerad Eickhoff for assignment.

After a solid debut last week, Eickhoff allowed five runs in six innings to the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Szapucki's call-up has been long awaited, as he is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the Mets' organization.

Szapucki has posted a 4.41 ERA with Triple-A Syracuse this season, but has had a rough go as of late with a 8.53 ERA in his last three starts.

According to Mets manager Luis Rojas, the plan is for Szapucki to give them some length out of the bullpen initially, but they could give him a start if need be in the near future.

Rehab Assignments Galore

Relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (hip impingement) and catcher Tomas Nido (wrist contusion) both will begin rehab assignments with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday night.

Barring any setbacks, the Mets expect to activate them by the end of the week.

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo is in the starting lineup for Syracuse and relief pitcher Dellin Betances is scheduled to throw in this contest, as well.

Nimmo is also expected to return this weekend for the subway series with the Yankees.

As for third baseman J.D. Davis, his rehab assignment will begin with Syracuse on Wednesday, with Jonathan Villar (right calf strain) right behind him on Thursday.